Eshal Fayyaz draws flak for dance performance at award show

The Pakistani showbiz industry is full of talented actors who aren't shy of speaking their minds out, but it backfires sometimes and causes controversy.

While netizens frequently school celebrities on their lifestyles and career choices, starlets like Eshal Fayyaz do not pay much attention to cyberbullying.

Fayyaz, who has made a name for herself in the television and film industry, isn't new to tabloids yet the Abro actress recently came under fire for her breathtaking dance performance at an award show.

Drawing flak from netizens, the Pehchan actress' killer performance from PISA 2021 featured two songs; one from Kaaf Kangna, originally performed by Pakistani actress Neelum Muneer.

Netizens reprimanded Fayyaz and expressed their dislike for such acts. They accused celebrities of copying or following Indian and Western culture. For the unversed, Muneer’s item song had received criticism on its release.

Fayyaz is a well-known actress who began her career as a model and earned a name as an actor with Abro, Pehchan and Bebasi to name a few. She also performed in Kaaf Kangna.