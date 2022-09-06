Pakistan clash against India in SAFF Women’s Football match tomorrow
10:20 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Pakistan clash against India in SAFF Women’s Football match tomorrow
LAHORE – Pakistan and India will face each other in SAAF Women's Football Championship today (Wednesday) as the clash of titans will commence at 12:15pm PST in the ongoing event in Kathmandu, Nepal.

According to PFF NC spokesman, teams of India, Bangladesh and Maldives along with Pakistan are in Group A while hosts Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are placed in Group B. Maria Khan is leading the national women football team while Malika-e-Noor is the vice captain. The Pakistan-India match can be watched live online.

Pakistan women team consists of Alina Ispahani, Anmol Hira, Atiqa Nasir, Ghazala Amir, Hajra Khan, Khadija Kazmi, Maliha Nasir, Malika-e-Noor (vc), Maria Khan (capt), Marvi Baig, Mishal Bhatti, Nadia Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Nizalia Siddiqui, Rameen Fareed, Roshnan Ali, Sahar Zaman, Sara Khan, Shani Shahida, Shanzay Nazir, Suha Hirani, Syeda Mahpara and Zulfia Nazir. The officials of the national women team include Adeel Rizki (Coach), Walid Khan (Assistant Coach) and Ahsanullah Khan (GK Coach).

Sharing her views from Nepal, Pakistan Captain Maria Khan said: “There is excitement in the match between the traditional rivals. Although there is a big gap of almost 8 years that we couldn’t participate in international events yet we have prepared well for this match and we are hopeful that we will try to give our best against the arch-rivals.”

National team coach Adeel Rizki said that after eight years, they are going to play an international match. "They tried to prepare well in a short time.

“Yes, I am expecting an enthralling encounter against the neighbouring country and I am hopeful for a good performance of my girls against India.”

