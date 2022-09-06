Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets

DUBAI – Sri Lanka completed a hat-trick of wins in Asia Cup 2022 after beating India by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Men in Blue could be out of the event after losing to Lankan Lions in tonight’s game, as they are under pressure after getting thrashed by the Pakistani team in the last match.

On the other hand, Shanaka-led Sri Lanka came in the ground with full confidence as they outclassed Bangladesh and Afghanistan in previous games.

Despite having strong batting and bowling line, the Rohit-led Indian squad performed average in the last two encounters against Hong Kong and Pakistan.

If we look back, Sri Lanka lost seven, and clinched only three T20Is against India. However, Sri Lanka managed to win only two matches and lost 11 batting first since September last year.

Last Sunday, Babar XI avenged their defeat against India by a close finish in the 19.5 overs. India opened innings on a good note but was restricted to 181 runs for seven wickets. Despite the early return of the Pakistani skipper, the other batters chase a big total of 181 runs.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and India’s Yadav ... 01:32 PM | 6 Sep, 2022 DUBAI – Mohammad Rizwan and India’s Suryakumar Yadav have joined the race for top spot in the latest ICC ...

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka