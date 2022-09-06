Asia’s first fish library with more than 50,000 books under one roof opens in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore gets the first ever fish library, helping researchers and students to get all information about fish under one roof.
The initiative started as the limbless cold-blooded vertebrate is said to be a major contributor to marine ecosystems and the project thus creates awareness about aquatic creatures.
The biggest fish library offers more than 50,000 books on fish farming that provide a plethora of information on suitable habitats and atmospheres for aquatic life without going on multiple platforms.
The library administrator told a local media publication that many medical research students often visited the bookery for their research publications. She added that researchers coming from outside the country often visit the library.
Recalling the tiresome journey, she mentioned that collecting this many books took years despite having minimum funds from the state.
Shahid Afridi Foundation helps revive public ... 03:48 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistan's cricket legend Shahid Afridi has helped in reviving a public library in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...
Meanwhile, the administration aims to digitise the library at the earliest to connect with more audiences.
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Asia’s first fish library with more than 50,000 books under one ...11:32 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Janice Tessa opens up about colour-based discrimination in Pakistani ...11:06 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets10:46 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan clash against India in SAFF Women’s Football match tomorrow10:20 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Eshal Fayyaz draws flak for dance performance at award show09:57 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi spark breakup rumours09:22 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in December07:52 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- 'Money Back Guarantee' – Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram’s film gets a ...08:16 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022