2,000 Sikh yatrees to attend Baba Guru Nanak's death anniversary
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
2,000 Sikh yatrees to attend Baba Guru Nanak's death anniversary
Share

LAHORE – Thousands of Sikh yatrees are going to take part in three-day observance of Baba Guru Nanak's death anniversary, scheduled to start at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Sunday, Sept 20.

On the directions of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, security, accommodation, langar and other arrangements have been completed.

As many as 2,000 Sikhs yatrees from Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Peshawar and other districts would participate in the event, official sources said.

The ceremony of Madha Radas would be held on Sept 21 while Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) will be taken to Zero Line from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Sept 22.

More From This Category
Punjab approves Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to ...
06:56 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Islamabad police rescue Hungarian diplomats who ...
06:32 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
FIA Lahore summons Salman Shahbaz
05:54 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
640 new coronavirus cases reported; one death in ...
04:31 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
APC flimsy attempt to put pressure on govt: Shibli
04:01 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
We will continue to restore democracy by removing ...
03:43 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq
02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr