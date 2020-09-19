2,000 Sikh yatrees to attend Baba Guru Nanak's death anniversary
LAHORE – Thousands of Sikh yatrees are going to take part in three-day observance of Baba Guru Nanak's death anniversary, scheduled to start at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Sunday, Sept 20.
On the directions of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, security, accommodation, langar and other arrangements have been completed.
As many as 2,000 Sikhs yatrees from Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Peshawar and other districts would participate in the event, official sources said.
The ceremony of Madha Radas would be held on Sept 21 while Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) will be taken to Zero Line from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Sept 22.
