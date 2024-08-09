Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in Bangladesh affairs

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has firmly rejected recent claims alleging its involvement in the internal affairs of Bangladesh following the recent upheaval that led to the toppling of Sheikh Hasina's government.
During a routine weekly briefing, the FO spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan maintains a positive and respectful relationship with Bangladesh. The spokesperson dismissed the allegations made by India as baseless and rooted in misinformation.
“Pakistan’s engagement with Bangladesh is characterized by constructive dialogue and cooperation,” the spokesperson asserted. “The Indian claims are unfounded and purely speculative.”
The Foreign Office also expressed hope for a swift resolution to the political turmoil in Bangladesh, anticipating a return to stability in the near future.
In a separate development, the spokesperson addressed the arrest of Asif Merchant in the United States, stating that Pakistan is awaiting further details from U.S. authorities. “We are in the process of gathering more information on the Asif Merchant case and will provide updates once we have additional details,” the spokesperson said.
The FO representative reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its relationship with the United States and expressed hope for positive engagement from the U.S. Congress to enhance bilateral relations.
Furthermore, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, another FO spokesperson, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestinians and its ongoing support for the Kashmiri people. “Pakistan stands with its Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters during these challenging times, providing political and diplomatic backing as needed,” Baloch added.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
