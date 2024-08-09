Search

Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in Bangladesh affairs

05:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
MOFA

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has firmly rejected recent claims alleging its involvement in the internal affairs of Bangladesh following the recent upheaval that led to the toppling of Sheikh Hasina's government.

During a routine weekly briefing, the FO spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan maintains a positive and respectful relationship with Bangladesh. The spokesperson dismissed the allegations made by India as baseless and rooted in misinformation.

“Pakistan’s engagement with Bangladesh is characterized by constructive dialogue and cooperation,” the spokesperson asserted. “The Indian claims are unfounded and purely speculative.”

The Foreign Office also expressed hope for a swift resolution to the political turmoil in Bangladesh, anticipating a return to stability in the near future.

In a separate development, the spokesperson addressed the arrest of Asif Merchant in the United States, stating that Pakistan is awaiting further details from U.S. authorities. “We are in the process of gathering more information on the Asif Merchant case and will provide updates once we have additional details,” the spokesperson said.

The FO representative reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its relationship with the United States and expressed hope for positive engagement from the U.S. Congress to enhance bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, another FO spokesperson, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestinians and its ongoing support for the Kashmiri people. “Pakistan stands with its Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters during these challenging times, providing political and diplomatic backing as needed,” Baloch added.

