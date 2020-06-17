214 candidates recommended for recruitment as CSS 2019 final result announced
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Wednesday announced the final results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations for 2019.

As per the results, 265 candidates – 132 men and 82 women – have been recommended for merit-based recruitment at Grade 17 of the federal service.

Here is the final result.

The candidates have also been allotted service groups where they will serve. Top position holder Rana Haider Tahir has been allotted the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) group.

A total of 14,521 candidates appeared in the written test and only 372 managed to clear it. Of those, 365 qualified following interviews; these include 214 men and 151 women, indicating a 2.51% success rate.

