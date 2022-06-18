Shahid Afridi Foundation helps revive public library in tribal Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket legend Shahid Afridi has helped in reviving a public library in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that was earlier remained closed for over a decade.

Now, it has once again been made functional after the 42-year-old cricket star urged people to support the cause as it will play the first and foremost step in building the education sector of the country.

The library was established in Tank district, a rundown region on the edge of the South Waziristan tribal district, in the 1970s. However, it remained closed for about 15 years since the local administration lacked resources for the upkeep of the facility.

#WATCH: Pakistan’s cricket legend Shahid Afridi helps revive library in remote northwestern district of Tank. Afridi pledged to rebuild the demolished facility while talking to Arab News in 2020. || @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN – Read: https://t.co/PznXihRDz7 pic.twitter.com/bSSpOyiyK2 — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) June 17, 2022

With a population of nearly 400,000 people, Tank witnessed years of conflict between militant groups and Pakistani security forces in the wake of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan after September 2001.

Last year, Afridi had pledged to undertake the project when images of the demolished facility went viral on social media.

As promised, @SAFoundationN has successfully renovated & modernized a library in Tank, KP. The library is open to all so they can access books of their choice & broaden their horizons. We were able to reach this milestone thanks to your help!🙏🏻 Let's ensure #HopeNotOut together! pic.twitter.com/WI9dffXhUN — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 26, 2021

Afridi has multiple projects in the pipeline including planning to set up a cricket academy in Tank to provide better sports facilities to people.

Shahid Afridi inaugurates library in Tank 06:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2020 PESHAWAR – Pakistani all rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday inaugurated restoration of book library in Tank ...

Moreover, Afridi also took to Twitter and announced the good news that his foundation managed to accomplish another feat in Punjab province.

"Providing education to the young stars of our Nation is instrumental in facilitating growth and progress for the Nation. So glad to have inaugurated a second #SAF library in #SAFschool Malikpur campus for our students! Ensuring #HopeNotOut for all https://t.co/tX2VThY2bg", captioned Lala.

Providing education to the young stars of our Nation is instrumental in facilitating growth and progress for the Nation. So glad to have inaugurated a second #SAF library in #SAFschool Malikpur campus for our students! Ensuring #HopeNotOut for all https://t.co/tX2VThY2bg — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 17, 2022