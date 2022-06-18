Shahid Afridi Foundation helps revive public library in tribal Pakistan
Shahid Afridi Foundation helps revive public library in tribal Pakistan
Pakistan's cricket legend Shahid Afridi has helped in reviving a public library in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that was earlier remained closed for over a decade.

Now, it has once again been made functional after the 42-year-old cricket star urged people to support the cause as it will play the first and foremost step in building the education sector of the country.

The library was established in Tank district, a rundown region on the edge of the South Waziristan tribal district, in the 1970s. However, it remained closed for about 15 years since the local administration lacked resources for the upkeep of the facility.

With a population of nearly 400,000 people, Tank witnessed years of conflict between militant groups and Pakistani security forces in the wake of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan after September 2001.

Last year, Afridi had pledged to undertake the project when images of the demolished facility went viral on social media.

Afridi has multiple projects in the pipeline including planning to set up a cricket academy in Tank to provide better sports facilities to people.

Moreover, Afridi also took to Twitter and announced the good news that his foundation managed to accomplish another feat in Punjab province.

"Providing education to the young stars of our Nation is instrumental in facilitating growth and progress for the Nation. So glad to have inaugurated a second #SAF library in #SAFschool Malikpur campus for our students! Ensuring #HopeNotOut for all https://t.co/tX2VThY2bg", captioned Lala.

