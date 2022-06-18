'Heart Of Stone': Alia Bhatt drops new selfie from her first Hollywood movie set
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
'Heart Of Stone': Alia Bhatt drops new selfie from her first Hollywood movie set
Source: Alia Bhatt (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood leading lady Alia Bhatt has dropped a new selfie from the Heart of Stone shoot after her upcoming movie Brahmastra's spectacular trailer created havoc online.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a glimpse of her Hollywood debut movie on her story, leaving her massive fan following dazzled.

“Another GREAT day on Heart Of Stone – so so so tired – but so so so happy with all the love for our Brahmastra,” the 29-year-old actor captioned the photo.

“Makes all the aches and pains go away…love you alllll!” the Student of the Year star added.

The Raazi actor is currently in London for the shoot and will be sharing the screen with Hollywood bigwigs Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Tom Harper’s directorial.

Why Deepika Padukone refused Alia Bhatt-starrer ... 10:17 PM | 21 May, 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi had a mammoth response at the box office and in the hearts of the film ...

More From This Category
Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in black sultry ...
04:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Shahid Afridi Foundation helps revive public ...
03:48 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Shae Gill honoured to collaborate with Bilal ...
03:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Bushra Ansari's latest rendition of 'Dubai Janay ...
02:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Kubra Khan, Dananeer draw flak for sharing photo ...
03:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Ramsha Khan reveals her favourite co-star
10:39 AM | 18 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in black sultry sheer gown
04:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr