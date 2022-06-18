'Heart Of Stone': Alia Bhatt drops new selfie from her first Hollywood movie set
Share
Bollywood leading lady Alia Bhatt has dropped a new selfie from the Heart of Stone shoot after her upcoming movie Brahmastra's spectacular trailer created havoc online.
Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a glimpse of her Hollywood debut movie on her story, leaving her massive fan following dazzled.
“Another GREAT day on Heart Of Stone – so so so tired – but so so so happy with all the love for our Brahmastra,” the 29-year-old actor captioned the photo.
“Makes all the aches and pains go away…love you alllll!” the Student of the Year star added.
The Raazi actor is currently in London for the shoot and will be sharing the screen with Hollywood bigwigs Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Tom Harper’s directorial.
View this post on Instagram
Why Deepika Padukone refused Alia Bhatt-starrer ... 10:17 PM | 21 May, 2022
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi had a mammoth response at the box office and in the hearts of the film ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
-
-
- Kubra Khan, Dananeer draw flak for sharing photo of praying together03:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022