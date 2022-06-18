'Heart Of Stone': Alia Bhatt drops new selfie from her first Hollywood movie set

Bollywood leading lady Alia Bhatt has dropped a new selfie from the Heart of Stone shoot after her upcoming movie Brahmastra's spectacular trailer created havoc online.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a glimpse of her Hollywood debut movie on her story, leaving her massive fan following dazzled.

“Another GREAT day on Heart Of Stone – so so so tired – but so so so happy with all the love for our Brahmastra,” the 29-year-old actor captioned the photo.

“Makes all the aches and pains go away…love you alllll!” the Student of the Year star added.

The Raazi actor is currently in London for the shoot and will be sharing the screen with Hollywood bigwigs Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Tom Harper’s directorial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ????☀️ (@aliaabhatt)