Hania Aamir in action to keep rainwater out of her Karachi apartment amid new monsoon spell

KARACHI – While weather has turned pleasant after heavy showers hit various localities of Pakistan's largest city, the downpour also caused serious troubles like inundation for Karachiites.

And, Pakistani actor and model Hania Aamir appears to be taking things into her own hands. The 25-year-old, known for being an absolute sweetheart, on Wednesday shared a story on Instagram in which she can be seen having fun while taking out rainwater leaks into her Karachi apartment.

Holding wiper with her buddies and domestic help, the Ishqiya star wiped through the wooden floor which was all soaked in rainwater.

Hania also recalled her role of Hala, which she played in Mere Hamsafar, as she equated dewatering with hectic daily life chores which she was forced to do in the soap opera.

The destructive power of rainwater is amazing to behold from afar, but when it starts inching its way up to your doorstep, the situation is no less than any nightmare; however, Hania finds her way to escape the situation in a really cool way!

Meanwhile, the Met office has warned that clouds are still present in the east and northeast of Karachi with strong wind currents and more rain will continue in the city till August 14.