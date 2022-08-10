Celebs congratulate Shahroz and Sadaf over birth of baby girl
Share
Congratulations are in order for new parents in the Ktown as actors Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Syeda Zehra.
The Balu Mahi actor's friend and supermodel Mehreen Syed took to Instagram to announce the news.
"Mashallah, Allah's mercy. Congratulations," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Spreading like wildfire online, other Pakistani celebrities jumped onto the bandwagon and sent best wishes to the Sabzwari family. Minal Khan, Zarnsih Khan, Anmol Baloch and others posted stories on Instagram handle.
Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in 2020 after rumours of their relationship had been rife on social media. Shahroz earlier parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf citing irreconcilable differences. The former celebrity couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari welcome their ... 09:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari, and Sadaf Kanwa have welcomed their first child ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Lollywood’s much-awaited ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ finally has ...07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022