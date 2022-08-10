Celebs congratulate Shahroz and Sadaf over birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for new parents in the Ktown as actors Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Syeda Zehra.

The Balu Mahi actor's friend and supermodel Mehreen Syed took to Instagram to announce the news.

"Mashallah, Allah's mercy. Congratulations," she wrote.

Spreading like wildfire online, other Pakistani celebrities jumped onto the bandwagon and sent best wishes to the Sabzwari family. Minal Khan, Zarnsih Khan, Anmol Baloch and others posted stories on Instagram handle.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in 2020 after rumours of their relationship had been rife on social media. Shahroz earlier parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf citing irreconcilable differences. The former celebrity couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.