Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
Anoushey Ashraf is one of the finest television hosts Pakistan’s entertainment industry has today. She started her career in 2002 and has since become a popular face.
Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.
This time around, the 39-year-old star won hearts when she posted an adorable video of her pet cat. "Can’t afford a new couch atm. Will live with this masterpiece of art and also keep the artist ???????? #animals #animalsofinstagram #catsofinstagram",
As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Anoushey is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family.
