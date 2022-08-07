Anoushey Ashraf’s new TikTok video goes viral
Anoushey Ashraf is one of the finest television hosts Pakistan’s entertainment industry has today. She started her career in 2002 and has since become a popular face.
The 39-year-old star is dazzling her fan following with her TikTok videos. Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous model shared a new TikTok video which went viral in no time.
She shared the post with a caption, “Do NOT let the inflation worry you. Dream big and hope for the best and if all else fails, just marry rich. Also, share with us ke aapne kitna ameer hona hai? Pata to chalay! Tell us in the comments below! Late find because we couldn’t remember who’s audio it was but Thank you for your creativity, V/O that we used @saqlainhaiider.. hope our enactment does it justice.”
View this post on Instagram
