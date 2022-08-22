Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave fans in awe
06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave fans in awe
Source: Instagram
Burcu Kıratlı, also known as Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful who has mastered the art of leaving her fan following gushing with her every avatar.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.

This time around, Burcu left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned a stunning beach look. The clicks were aesthetically pleasing and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.

Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video in ... 01:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2022

Burcu Kiratli’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's ...

