Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave fans in awe
Share
Burcu Kıratlı, also known as Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful who has mastered the art of leaving her fan following gushing with her every avatar.
Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.
This time around, Burcu left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned a stunning beach look. The clicks were aesthetically pleasing and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video in ... 01:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Burcu Kiratli’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- IHC to start proceedings against Imran Khan for 'terrorising' female ...07:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave ...06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- NUST AIRWORKS: Flying the nation to the heights of glory06:31 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to embark on maiden Qatar visit tomorrow with aim to boost ...06:14 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video breaks the internet01:44 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022