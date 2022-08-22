Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave fans in awe

Burcu Kıratlı, also known as Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful who has mastered the art of leaving her fan following gushing with her every avatar.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.

This time around, Burcu left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned a stunning beach look. The clicks were aesthetically pleasing and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı (@burcukiratli23)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı (@burcukiratli23)

The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.