IHC to start proceedings against Imran Khan for 'terrorising' female judge

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Monday took suo motu notice on Imran Khan’s statement against a female additional sessions judge of the federal capital.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar will take up the case on Tuesday.

The development comes as the former prime minister warned the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba, who granted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into the custody of Islamabad Police, in a sedition case.

The defiant politician alleged that Additional Sessions Judge was aware that Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you,” Khan warned while hurling threats at judiciary and Islamabad police officials.

On Sunday, the PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge.

The FIR said Imran Khan threatened the additional sessions judge of Islamabad with a view to terrorise the high officials of the police and the judiciary, so that they could not fulfil their duties and refrain from taking action against the PTI due to fear of Imran.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court has granted a three-day transit bail to Khan in the case filed against him last night.

Imran Khan gets protective bail to avoid arrest ... 10:41 AM | 22 Aug, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court Monday approved three-day protective bail for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ...

The interior ministry reportedly asked written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office to arrest Khan following the registration of the case.

Some late-night reports on Monday claimed that PTI chairman Imran Khan will be arrested, but party leaders claimed that Khan was still at his residence.