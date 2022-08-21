Imran Khan vows to stay among people to rally for ‘real freedom’

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan reiterated his pledge not to surrender in the struggle for ‘real freedom’.

Addressing a massive gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, Mr Khan first congratulated the PTI organizers for holding a successful public gathering in a short time.

He said a campaign is started across Pakistan from today, and hinted at staying on the roads. Khan lamented skyrocketing inflation, saying he was worried about the nation as they were facing inflation and other oppressions from the ruling alliance.

Recalling his political rhetoric, Khan said he was ousted from power through an alleged foreign conspiracy when Pakistan was witnessing significant economic growth.

He also asked the ‘neutrals’ why he was ousted through a ‘foreign-funded’ vote of no-confidence in parliament, saying his only crime is that he has not accepted the ‘imported government’.

Lashing at the media watchdog, Khan said Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority is also in the game, as the regulatory authority imposed a ban on his airing his live speech on mainstream media.

Why do you want to stand with the incumbent government, he asked, adding masses will not stand with these people who have been looting the nation for the past 30 years.

Khan said he is aware of the conspiracy hatched against him, adding that he will not budge even if you throw him behind bars. I will never go abroad, and will live and die in this country, he said expressing his feelings.

Whatever is being planned including my disqualification will damage Pakistan, Imran said, adding that PTI is the only federal party in the country and has the power to unite.

Armed forces cannot keep a country united without political parties…If you weaken PTI you will weaken the country, he warned.

Furthermore, a video clip from the past was also played during the power show in which leaders of ruling PML-N issued statements against the military and judiciary.

Commenting on the issue of Shahbaz Gill, he said a plan has been made to systematically suppress PTI, and some people are trying to make an example out of my chief of staff.

Khan reiterated that Gill was abducted, stripped naked and beaten, adding that lawyers told him about his condition.

Twitter abuzz with reports of YouTube outage in ... 09:21 PM | 21 Aug, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Microblogging platform Twitter was abuzz on Sunday with reports that telecom regulator has restricted ...

Before leaving the stage, he felicitated his party workers and supporters in advance for winning the NA-245 by-elections in Karachi.