Saba Qamar quits social media after criticism over bold photoshoot

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has announced a temporary break from social media days after she was slammed over a bold photshoot for a magazine.

The Baaghi starlet made the announcement in a story shared on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram.

Sometimes in life, it’s necessary to step back in order to give yourself some time and feel better again, she wrote.

Saba further said that she hasn’t been very active on social media recently, and her fans have noticed this, for which she is grateful.

The actress thanked her fans for their love and concern and clarified that she is perfectly fine, and this break is only temporary. She assured everyone that she will be back on social media soon.

Recently, a video of Saba Qamar went viral, in which she was seen doing a photoshoot for a magazine. She had to face heavy criticism from social media users, which apparently led her to decide to temporarily quit social media.