Pakistani man jailed for 30 years in France over knife attack

PARIS – A court in French capital city of Paris awarded 30-year jail sentence to a Pakistani man over 2020 knife attack outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, a magazine which have been involved in publishing blasphemous caricatures.

Zaheer Mahmood, 29, was found guilty of attempted murder and terrorism in the attack, which left two people injured.

The Pakistani man believed he was attacking employees of the magazine as he was unaware that it has relocated the office after 2015 attack when 12 people were shot dead over blasphemy.

The attack was in response to the magazine publishing blasphemous caricatures. The 2015 attack forced the magazine to relocate its office.