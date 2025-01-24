Fee for climbing Mount Everest increased

KATHMANDU – Authorities have announced an increase in the fee for climbing the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

The fee for mountaineers attempting to summit the 8,849-meter peak will now reach up to $15,000 per person.

Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and mountaineers climb it from both sides.

A number of climbers from across the world, including Pakistan, have summitted the world’s highest peak.

In May 2023, Sajid Sadpara, a renowned mountaineer from Pakistan, accomplished a historic feat by scaling Mount Everest without using supplemental oxygen or Sherpa assistance. He is the first Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

This accomplishment fulfilled his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara’s dream, who was also a legendary mountaineer.

In another achievement, Naila Kiani, a Pakistani mountaineer, became the first non-Nepalese climber to scale Mount Everest in 2023 mountaineering season. She is the second woman from Pakistan to summit the peak after Samina Baig, who accomplished the feat in 2013.