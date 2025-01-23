Saba Qamar comes under fire for flaunting her bold look in viral photoshoot

Pakistani diva Saba Qamar found herself at the center of controversy after her latest photoshoot as Hindi Medium star appeared in bold leopard-print gown, leaving fans eager for clicks and a behind-the-scenes video from shoot.

Her sizzling avatar sparked backlash on social media as netizens voiced their disapproval over her revealing outfit, and only a few priased her boldness. Amid criticism, the 40-year-old continued to remain in spotlight, showcasing her daring fashion choices and sharing updates from her personal life with her followers.

Her latest appearance only fueled ongoing conversation about the actress’s bold approach to fashion and public persona.

Saba is known for her roles in Jinnah Ke Naam, Dastaan, Maat, and Sangat, Manto, Lahore Se Aagey, and Hindi Medium (2017), earning a Filmfare Award nomination for the Bollywood project. With her impactful performances and advocacy, Saba Qamar remains a prominent figure in Pakistani showbiz industry.