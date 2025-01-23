Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Saba Qamar comes under fire for flaunting her bold look in viral photoshoot

Saba Qamar Comes Under Fire For Flaunting Her Bold Look In Viral Photoshoot

Pakistani diva Saba Qamar found herself at the center of controversy after her latest photoshoot as Hindi Medium star appeared in bold leopard-print gown, leaving fans eager for clicks and a behind-the-scenes video from shoot.

Her sizzling avatar sparked backlash on social media as netizens voiced their disapproval over her revealing outfit, and only a few priased her boldness. Amid criticism, the 40-year-old continued to remain in spotlight, showcasing her daring fashion choices and sharing updates from her personal life with her followers.

Her latest appearance only fueled ongoing conversation about the actress’s bold approach to fashion and public persona.

Saba Qamar Comes Under Fire For Flaunting Her Bold Look In Viral Photoshoot Saba Qamar Comes Under Fire For Flaunting Her Bold Look In Viral Photoshoot Saba Qamar Comes Under Fire For Flaunting Her Bold Look In Viral Photoshoot Saba Qamar Comes Under Fire For Flaunting Her Bold Look In Viral Photoshoot Saba Qamar Comes Under Fire For Flaunting Her Bold Look In Viral Photoshoot

Saba is known for her roles in Jinnah Ke Naam, Dastaan, Maat, and Sangat, Manto, Lahore Se Aagey, and Hindi Medium (2017), earning a Filmfare Award nomination for the Bollywood project. With her impactful performances and advocacy, Saba Qamar remains a prominent figure in Pakistani showbiz industry.

Success or failure, let the story unfold, Saba Qamar s take on marriage

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 290.75 293.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.51 38.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.64 62.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.84 157.84
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.3 24.6
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 304.41 307.16
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search