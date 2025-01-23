PIA Crew members busted smuggling iPhones worth millions on Dubai-Multan flight

ISLAMABAD – At least 78 mobile phones have been recovered from crew of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on the Dubai-Multan flight.

These expensive devices including the latest iPhone 16 Pro models, were found in the possession of crew members including senior steward Faisal Pervaiz, air hostesses Nishat and Sadaf, and flight stewards Imran and Khalid.

The phones were recovered in an operation carried out by customs on a reported tip-off, which led to the recovery of 24 iPhones from 2 air hostesses. Further investigation revealed that an additional 54 phones were hidden by the male crew members, who were called back from their hotel after the flight.

The confiscated devices, valued at millions, were seized by customs officials, and the individuals involved faced a probe. Shockingly, no charges were framed, and neither was anyone arrested as the accused were allowed to walk free after recording their statements.

Customs authorities continue to investigate the incident, with the focus now on tracking the broader network involved in the illegal operation.