New Pak-Europe Maritime Service to boost Trade from Karachi

KARACHI – A new weekly maritime service, India North Europe Express (INX), will start global operations from Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi on February 5th. This service is set to strengthen international trade and provide timely, efficient delivery of Pakistani goods to European ports and beyond.

Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi HI (M), SI (M), Commander Karachi, Pakistan Navy attended the launching ceremony as chief guest on Wednesday, where said Pakistan is constantly seeking international partnerships to expand and strengthen its maritime activities.

The new service INX from Pakistan to Europe will ensure service will help timely and efficient delivery of Pakistani goods to the destined European ports and beyond.

The sea lines of communication (SLOCs) allow nations to stretch beyond their land borders, facilitating access to and exchange of raw materials and trade goods etc. Today, as much as 75% of international trade takes place over water and same is expected to continue growing in foreseeable future. With the most strategic location, the Country is at the crossroads of three geographical locations: the gateway to Central Asia, South West Asia and the Persian Gulf, the Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi HI (M), SI (M) remarked.

The country has abundance of marine, fisheries, mineral and energy resources that can generate additional revenues. From the perspective of the potential of the Blue Economy, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is estimated to expand the maritime capabilities of Pakistan manifolds, he added.

The maiden voyage will be starting from Karachi with the port rotation includes Karachi– Hazira– Mundra – Nhava Sheva – Colombo – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Karachi.The India North Europe Express (INX) will directly link Western India to Northern Europe. It is designed as a weekly maritime service, turning around in 11 weeks (R/V 77 days) with 6,000TEU container ships.

Sohail Shams, CEO, United Marine Agencies the INX service promises a robust, direct maritime connection from Western India to Northern Europe, turning around in just 11 weeks with a fleet of 6,000 TEU container ships. This development not only diversifies maritime service portfolio in the region but also amplifies opportunities for regional trade and global transshipment through this strategic hub, he added.

This service signifies more than just a route, it represents progress, innovation, and the shared commitment of our global partners to simplify and enhance international trade, he said and added. This strategic network underscores the significance of Karachi as a vital trade hub and gateway to global markets.

India North Europe Express (INX) service by HMM in collaboration with Ocean Network Express (ONE) and United Marine Agencies. The initiative of maritime service wil streamline logistics, enhance connectivity, and drive economic growth in the region.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

