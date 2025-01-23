Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saudi Crown Prince MBS intends to invest $600bn in US

RIYADH – Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s intention to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years, in the amount of $600 billion, and potentially beyond that.

He expressed it during a phone call this evening with US President Donald J. Trump. The crown prince conveyed the congratulations of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his own congratulations to the president on the occasion of his inauguration. He wished the friendly American people more progress and prosperity under the President’s leadership.

The two leaders discussed ways for cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East, in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism.

The leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties in various areas, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince noted the U.S. administration’s ability to create unprecedented economic prosperity and opportunity through anticipated reforms in the United States, and that the Kingdom seeks to participate in these opportunites for partnership and investment.

The president expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for their congratulations, and affirmed his keeness to work with the Kingdom on all that benefits the interests of both countries.

In his inaugural speech, Trump said he would consider making Saudi Arabia his first destination for a foreign visit if the Kingdom agreed to buy $500 billion worth of American products.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

