Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Indian former transport office constable builds corruption empire worth Rs700 Crore

Indian Former Transport Office Constable Builds Corruption Empire Worth Rs700 Crore

NEW DELHI – A former constable of Regional Transport Office (RTO) in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has been accused of having Rs700 crore corruption fortune.

Reports shared in Indian media exposed the massive corruption scandal, centering around former Regional Transport Office (RTO) constable Saurabh Sharma, who raked in tens of millions through illicit means.

The controversy started in December last year, when a former sarpanch from Mendori village near Bhopal noticed suspicious activity involving an vehicle bearing an “RTO” plate. On questioning, the sarpanch found multiple bags inside SUV and alerted authorities.

Cops and Income Tax Department found 52 kilograms of gold and Rs 10 crore in cash. The car was owned by an associate of Sharma, further linking him to the illicit wealth. Later, Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed a sprawling network of assets, including a luxury villa in UAE worth billions.

Sharma reportedly owned fish farms, construction firm, and school in parts of MP region while authorities also found fixed deposits and significant bank balances linked to his associates. Sharma, who stepped down from his post in December 2023, remains at large and faces multiple criminal charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As investigations continue, the scandal is expected to be a focal point in upcoming elections, with political parties intensifying scrutiny of the state’s governance and corruption management.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 290.75 293.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.51 38.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.64 62.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.84 157.84
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.3 24.6
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 304.41 307.16
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search