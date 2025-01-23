Indian former transport office constable builds corruption empire worth Rs700 Crore

NEW DELHI – A former constable of Regional Transport Office (RTO) in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has been accused of having Rs700 crore corruption fortune.

Reports shared in Indian media exposed the massive corruption scandal, centering around former Regional Transport Office (RTO) constable Saurabh Sharma, who raked in tens of millions through illicit means.

The controversy started in December last year, when a former sarpanch from Mendori village near Bhopal noticed suspicious activity involving an vehicle bearing an “RTO” plate. On questioning, the sarpanch found multiple bags inside SUV and alerted authorities.

Cops and Income Tax Department found 52 kilograms of gold and Rs 10 crore in cash. The car was owned by an associate of Sharma, further linking him to the illicit wealth. Later, Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed a sprawling network of assets, including a luxury villa in UAE worth billions.

Sharma reportedly owned fish farms, construction firm, and school in parts of MP region while authorities also found fixed deposits and significant bank balances linked to his associates. Sharma, who stepped down from his post in December 2023, remains at large and faces multiple criminal charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As investigations continue, the scandal is expected to be a focal point in upcoming elections, with political parties intensifying scrutiny of the state’s governance and corruption management.