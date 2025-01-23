Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Khushdil Shah likely to replace Saim Ayub in Champions Trophy squad

LAHORE – All-rounder Khushdil Shah is likely to replace injured Saim Ayub in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation Series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

The selectors are considering him following his impressive all-rounder performances in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Khushdil Shah has been showcasing impressive all-round performances in BBL, where he played unbeaten innings of 73, 59, 46, and 27 runs. Additionally, he has taken 11 wickets in 8 matches.

He has scored 199 runs and taken 2 wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan. His last ODI match was against the Netherlands in August 2022.

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.

The 15-match, eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue.

The thrilling 19-day competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.

The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.

