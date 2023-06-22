Who will attend Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik’s wedding?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani pace sensation Haris Rauf is all set for his wedding event as lately, an invitation card of the cricketer surfaced on social media.

In a recent development, Haris Rauf mentioned that most of the players of the national squad will attend his wedding festivities including Baraat and Walima.

He mentioned that Green Shirts will be busy on the Sri Lanka tour next month, but the celebrations will be held before the upcoming Test series.

Earlier this week, the wedding card of the 29-year-old went viral on social media which shows that the wedding festivities are slated for July 6 and 7.

The Nikkah ceremony of Haris and model Muzna Masood Malik held in December last year. The event became talk of the town as Pakistani star players took part in the ceremony.