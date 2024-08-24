Search

Lifestyle

Reema Khan shares 1st picture with 2nd son

Web Desk
11:11 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
Reema Khan second son
Source: Instagram

Reema Khan is a stunning and talented former Pakistani film actress, director, and producer who left an indelible mark on the film industry with her timeless charm and stardom. She gained widespread recognition with her debut film Bulandi, starring alongside superstar Shaan Shahid. Reema's performances in Jeeva, Chor Machaye Shor, Nikah, and many other films were also highly popular.

In her career, she delivered numerous hit films, earning admiration for her exceptional acting skills and captivating beauty. Her on-screen chemistry with Shaan Shahid and Babar Ali was especially cherished by fans. Beyond acting, Reema explored directing and producing, showcasing her versatility in the industry. With over 200 films to her credit, Reema Khan remains a beloved figure in Pakistani cinema.

On Saturday, Reema shared her first photo with her second son. She captioned the photo with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Motherhood can transform one’s perspective on life, offering a profound sense of meaning, patience, and unconditional love."

Reema is married to heart surgeon Dr. Tariq Shahab who is based in the US. Now she has two adorable sons with Dr. Tariq. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

11:11 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Reema Khan shares 1st picture with 2nd son

04:10 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcome first child

01:42 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome baby boy; name him Ali Yar

10:44 AM | 23 Aug, 2024

'Too old for heroine roles': Firdous Jamal slams Mahira Khan again

08:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Maryam Noor gives birth to her 1st baby

05:39 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistani actor Hamza Sohail to star in Netflix romantic comedy

Lifestyle

05:06 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Model Roma Michael to represent Pakistan in Miss Grand International

Advertisement

Latest

11:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Greek-flagged oil tanker in Red Sea, share video

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: