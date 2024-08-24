Reema Khan shares 1st picture with 2nd son

Reema Khan is a stunning and talented former Pakistani film actress, director, and producer who left an indelible mark on the film industry with her timeless charm and stardom. She gained widespread recognition with her debut film Bulandi, starring alongside superstar Shaan Shahid. Reema's performances in Jeeva, Chor Machaye Shor, Nikah, and many other films were also highly popular.
In her career, she delivered numerous hit films, earning admiration for her exceptional acting skills and captivating beauty. Her on-screen chemistry with Shaan Shahid and Babar Ali was especially cherished by fans. Beyond acting, Reema explored directing and producing, showcasing her versatility in the industry. With over 200 films to her credit, Reema Khan remains a beloved figure in Pakistani cinema.
On Saturday, Reema shared her first photo with her second son. She captioned the photo with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Motherhood can transform one’s perspective on life, offering a profound sense of meaning, patience, and unconditional love."
Reema is married to heart surgeon Dr. Tariq Shahab who is based in the US. Now she has two adorable sons with Dr. Tariq.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
