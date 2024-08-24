Reema Khan shares 1st picture with 2nd son

Reema Khan is a stunning and talented former Pakistani film actress, director, and producer who left an indelible mark on the film industry with her timeless charm and stardom. She gained widespread recognition with her debut film Bulandi, starring alongside superstar Shaan Shahid. Reema's performances in Jeeva, Chor Machaye Shor, Nikah, and many other films were also highly popular.

In her career, she delivered numerous hit films, earning admiration for her exceptional acting skills and captivating beauty. Her on-screen chemistry with Shaan Shahid and Babar Ali was especially cherished by fans. Beyond acting, Reema explored directing and producing, showcasing her versatility in the industry. With over 200 films to her credit, Reema Khan remains a beloved figure in Pakistani cinema.

On Saturday, Reema shared her first photo with her second son. She captioned the photo with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Motherhood can transform one’s perspective on life, offering a profound sense of meaning, patience, and unconditional love."

Reema is married to heart surgeon Dr. Tariq Shahab who is based in the US. Now she has two adorable sons with Dr. Tariq.