Traffic plan issued for Hazrat Imam Hussain's Chehlum in Karachi

The traffic police have released a traffic plan for the main Chehlum procession of the martyrs of Karbala, scheduled to start from Nishtar Park and conclude at Husainian Iranian Imambargah, following designated routes.

As per the traffic police, MA Jinnah Road will be closed from Guru Mandir to Tower on Monday.

For passengers traveling from Nazimabad, the recommended route is via Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road. Those coming from Liaquatabad should take the Teen Hatti route to Lasbela Chowk and then proceed towards Central Jail.

Travelers heading from Hasan Square to Peoples Chowrangi can use Kashmir Road, Sharah-e-Quaideen, and Jail Flyover to reach Nishtar Road via Teen Hatti. Individuals approaching Numaish from Sharea Faisal or Sharah-e-Quaideen can also take Kashmir Road.

For those traveling towards Central Jail Gate, Jamshed Road, Guru Mandir, or MA Jinnah Road, the suggested route is via Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar from Guru Mandir.

People coming from Garden Zoo towards MA Jinnah Road should use the route from Uncle Surya to Gul Plaza or Holy Family Hospital.

All heavy traffic will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, then proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, and Sher Shah to Mauripur.

Heavy traffic will be permitted to come from Sharea Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Habib Bank Bridge, and Sher Shah to Mauripur.

No light or heavy vehicles will be allowed beyond the Guru Mandir intersection onto the procession route. Such vehicles will be redirected to Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

Only vehicles with special stickers indicating participation in the procession will be allowed on MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles can enter via Sharah-e-Quaideen and Society Light Signal. Parking will not be allowed on the procession route.