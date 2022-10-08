World's highest natural cricket stadium inaugurated in northern Pakistan
GILGIT – World’s highest-altitude natural cricket stadium built in Pakistan’s scenic region of Gilgit-Baltistan was inaugurated on Saturday.
The Pissan Cricket Stadium is located in Nagary Valley at an elevation of 8,500 feet above sea level, which provides a highly favourable weather for cricket in peak summer.
Local political leadership inaugurated the stadium for which a three-kilometer-long road has also been constructed.
Cricket under shadow of the majestic Rakaposhi at Pissan Cricket Stadium, Nagar GB 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/n1IpM8Esvw— Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) October 8, 2022
Teams from Diamer and Nagar played the first match at the stadium where provincial minister Fatehullah Khan was present as the chief guest.
Diamer team won the T20 match by 90 wickets as they restricted Nagar team to 71 in chase of 161 runs target.
The decision for construction of cricket stadium was taken last year after breathtaking pictures of the Pissan ground went viral on social media in February 2021.
