PSL 11 to include two new teams, CEO Salman Naseer confirms

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer has confirmed that two new teams will be added to the league for its 11th season.

During a discussion on the PSL podcast, Naseer revealed that the sale of the new franchises will commence in November, with fierce competition expected among interested parties.

Naseer further explained that the valuation terms for the new franchises were agreed upon in March, and the valuation process is expected to be completed within the next few days. The market value of the franchises will determine the offers extended to potential buyers.

In addition to the expansion of the league with new teams, PSL’s CEO shared that the league is seriously considering holding matches at six different venues this season.

One of the venues under consideration is the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar, which is nearing completion.

However, some final upgrades are required to meet international standards for hosting top-level matches. The goal is to have the stadium ready in time for the event.

Salman Naseer also confirmed that Faisalabad will be introduced as a new host city for the upcoming PSL season, further diversifying the league’s presence across Pakistan.