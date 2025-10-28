PSX jumps nearly 1,200 Points as central bank holds Policy Rate steady

KARACHI — Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnssed strong rebound as investors responded positively to State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to maintain the policy rate.

On Tuesday, benchmark KSE-100 Index gained around 1200 points, to reach 163,359 within the first hour of trading.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that headline inflation rose to 5.6% in September, while core inflation remained at 7.3%. It also stated that the economic impact of recent floods was less severe than initially anticipated.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to hold a board meeting by December 2025 to approve the release of Pakistan’s next $1.2 billion tranche.

On Monday, the PSX had started rollover week on a weak note, with the KSE-100 Index dropping 1,140.32 points, or 0.7%, to close at 162,163.81, amid profit-taking and cautious investor sentiment.