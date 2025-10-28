Hyundai makes Tucson Hybrid AWD more accessible with 18-Month Interest-Free Scheme

KARACHI – Hyundai Pakistan unveiled new interest-free installment plan for its popular Tucson Hybrid AWD, making the luxury SUV more accessible to buyers.

The offer applies to Tucson Hybrid Signature AWD, priced at Rs12.24 million. Customers can secure the vehicle with a 50% down payment of Rs6.62 million and pay remaining amount in 18 monthly installments of Rs340,000, completely interest-free.

The package also includes all administrative charges, a 4-year or 100,000 km general warranty, and an 8-year or 160,000 km battery warranty, providing added peace of mind for buyers.

Equipped with advanced hybrid technology, impressive fuel efficiency, and all-wheel-drive capabilities, the Tucson Hybrid aims to combine luxury with eco-friendly performance on Pakistani roads.

Hyundai officials are urging interested buyers to visit dealerships promptly to take advantage of this limited-time offer or book a test drive.