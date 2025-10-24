Pcb Appoints Test Captain Shan Masood As Director Of International Cricket Operations

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Test team captain Shan Masood as the Director of International Cricket Operations.

According to reports, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during a dinner held in Islamabad, stating that Shan Masood will now serve as the PCB’s Director of International Cricket Operations.

Reports added that the PCB Chairman hosted the dinner in honor of the South African and Pakistani cricket teams, which took place in Islamabad.

They further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the dinner organized to honor both teams.