Maya Ali’s Fashion Label accused of design Theft by designer Faiza Saqlain

KARACHI – Pakistani fashion world witnessed another controversy as designer Faiza Saqlain has publicly accused superstar Maya Ali’s clothing line, MAYA Prêt-À-Porter, of blatantly copying her signature designs.

Faiza took to social media to call out Maya, as she drew comparison between her past creations and the outfits from Maya’s latest collections and there are similarities. From the dresses and embellishments to the models and even the photo shoot settings, everything looked eerily familiar.

Taking a jibe, Faiza said “Inspired in all respects, should I be flattered?” as she urged label to “come up with something original” instead of borrowing from others’ creativity.

Among designs under fire is bridal outfit from Maya’s Bus Tum collection, which shows 2021 bridal look down to the intricate detailing. Another striking case is a velvet ombré sari from Maya’s Viola Luxe line that looks almost identical to Saqlain.

Both feature same delicate silver border. And the cherry on top? A black peshwas from Maya’s collection appears to feature the very same model seen in Saqlain’s 2023 campaign.

The fashion designer’s followers quickly rallied behind her, flooding social media with outrage. Fans reposted her stories, accusing MAYA Prêt-À-Porter of plagiarism and expressing heartbreak over the alleged imitation. As the controversy continues to stir online, Maya Ali has remained silent, offering no comment on either her personal Instagram or her brand’s official page.