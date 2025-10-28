US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Currency Rate Today – 28 Oct 2025

KARACHI — The interbank and open market currency rates in Pakistan saw no major changes as global currencies showing slight variations against Pakistani Rupee.

In open market, US Dollar remained stable, buying at Rs282.65 and selling at Rs282.75, reflecting a tight range and minimal movement. Euro traded higher at Rs331.75 (buying) and Rs335.25 (selling), while UK Pound held firm at Rs380.85 and Rs383.85, maintaining its strength against PKR.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.85 (buying) and Rs77.85 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.60 and Rs76.25, showing a slight uptick.

PKR’s stability against key currencies shows cautious optimism in foreign exchange market, supported by improved dollar inflows and moderate import demand.