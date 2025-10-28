Latest

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Currency Rate Today – 28 Oct 2025

Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI — The interbank and open market currency rates in Pakistan saw no major changes as global currencies showing slight variations against Pakistani Rupee.

In open market, US Dollar remained stable, buying at Rs282.65 and selling at Rs282.75, reflecting a tight range and minimal movement. Euro traded higher at Rs331.75 (buying) and Rs335.25 (selling), while UK Pound held firm at Rs380.85 and Rs383.85, maintaining its strength against PKR.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.85 (buying) and Rs77.85 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.60 and Rs76.25, showing a slight uptick.

PKR’s stability against key currencies shows cautious optimism in foreign exchange market, supported by improved dollar inflows and moderate import demand.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.65 282.75
Euro EUR 331.75 335.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.85 383.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85 77.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.60 76.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 190.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.70 754.20
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.50 212.50
China Yuan CNY 39.20 39.60
Danish Krone DKK 43.70 44.10
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.30 36.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.50 922.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.30 66.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.40 162.40
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.85 28.15
Omani Riyal OMR 731.35 738.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.95 77.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.90 221.65
Swedish Krona SEK 29.60 29.90
Swiss Franc CHF 352.54 355.29
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.60
   
