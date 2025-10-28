Pakistan Army troops likely to join International Gaza Force

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani is considering to deploy armed forces personnel to International Stability Force (ISF) in Gaza as internal consultations between government and military are in the “final stages,” indicating a strong likelihood of participation.

Forces of several nation will join International force in major step in US-mediated Gaza Peace Agreement. According to government sources, consultations between civilian leadership and the military are in “final stages,” with Islamabad leaning toward active participation.

International Stability Force is multinational force primarily comprising Muslim-majority countries, who will oversee internal security in Gaza, disarm Hamas, protect border crossings, and assist humanitarian aid and reconstruction under the interim Palestinian Authority.

Although American troops will not be deployed, US has been negotiating with Indonesia, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan for participation. Turkey’s involvement has already faced open opposition from Israeli officials, who have indicated strong resistance to any Turkish military presence in Gaza.

The announcement comes as Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir visits Egypt and Jordan, engaging with regional leaders on post-ceasefire stabilization and the implementation of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

With decades of experience in UN missions and over 200,000 troops deployed in more than 40 global operations, Pakistan is well-positioned to contribute to the ISF. Officials also highlight the potential for strengthening ties with the United States, enhancing regional influence, and opening avenues for economic and defense cooperation.