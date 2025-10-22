Pakistan strongly condemns fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the latest assaults by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said these actions violate the spirit of the peace agreement reached at Sharm El-Sheikh in the presence of Muslim, Arab, U.S., European, and UN leaders.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate and effective measures to end these violations, ensure a full ceasefire, and guarantee the protection of Palestinian civilians.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, the spokesperson called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression and reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance — the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on the pre-June 1967 borders.