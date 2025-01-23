Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Peoples Bus Service fares hiked by up to 60% in Karachi

KARACHI – The fare for the Peoples Bus Service in southern port city of Karachi has been increased by up to 60 percent.

An official announcement said the fares on various routes have been raised by 20 to 60%, adding that the new rates have been displayed on the buses.

The revised fare will come into effect from February 1, 2025, putting additional burden on passengers who use the service on daily basis to reach their offices, schools and other destinations.

Currently, the minimum fare for the Peoples Bus Service stands at Rs50 and it goes up to Rs100 depending on the distance of travel.

In July last year, the Sindh Transport Department has announced three new routes for Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

The Hawks Bay to Tower route number 13 was started from July 22 while route number 12 was extended to Tower via Quaidabad, Korangi and Memon Goth, from July 23.

The new route EV 4 is providing service from Bahria Town to Numaish while another route of Yousaf Goth to Tower was also announced.

In June 2022, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Peoples Bus Service in a bid to improve transport system in country’s largest city.

