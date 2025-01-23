Do you know how many skilled Pakistanis leave the country every day?

LAHORE – The alarming increase in migration of skilled professionals from Pakistan raised eyebrows, as more than 3.5 million skilled Pakistanis left the country for employment opportunities abroad in last 5 years.

Data shared by a local TV channel shows an estimated 2,000 Pakistanis are leaving the country on daily basis for better prospects, among those who are migrating fast doctors, other healthcare workers, engineers, and pilots. The data also highlighted that 32,000 engineers, 24,000 accountants, and a significant number of laborers have sought employment overseas.

The statistics also show that over 10lac drivers, 6lac laborers, and half million security guards and technical operators also left their homeland to get a better life abroad.

Addressing this trend, the DG Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment raised issue of illegal immigration, asking ndividuals wishing to work abroad must go through the Bureau’s legal channels. Only licensed Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) are authorized to facilitate migration. Unlicensed agents are considered illegal, and licensed operators must include their license and permission numbers in job advertisements. Last year, around 0.86 million Pakistanis trablled to more tha 150 nations for job opportunities.