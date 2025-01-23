Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Do you know how many skilled Pakistanis leave the country every day?

Do You Know How Many Skilled Pakistanis Leave The Country Every Day

LAHORE – The alarming increase in migration of skilled professionals from Pakistan raised eyebrows, as more than 3.5 million skilled Pakistanis left the country for employment opportunities abroad in last 5 years.

Data shared by a local TV channel shows an estimated 2,000 Pakistanis are leaving the country on daily basis for better prospects, among those who are migrating fast doctors, other healthcare workers, engineers, and pilots. The data also highlighted that 32,000 engineers, 24,000 accountants, and a significant number of laborers have sought employment overseas.

The statistics also show that over 10lac drivers, 6lac laborers, and half million security guards and technical operators also left their homeland to get a better life abroad.

Addressing this trend, the DG Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment raised issue of illegal immigration, asking ndividuals wishing to work abroad must go through the Bureau’s legal channels. Only licensed Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) are authorized to facilitate migration. Unlicensed agents are considered illegal, and licensed operators must include their license and permission numbers in job advertisements. Last year, around 0.86 million Pakistanis trablled to more tha 150 nations for job opportunities.

44 Pakistani migrants die in Spain boat accident

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 290.75 293.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.51 38.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.64 62.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.84 157.84
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.3 24.6
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 304.41 307.16
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search