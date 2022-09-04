Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in a nail-biting thriller

DUBAI – Pakistan's flamboyant batter Muhammad Rizwan and new entry Mohammad Nawaz starred as Men in Green beat India in the Asia Cup Super Four thriller on Sunday.

Later, the power hitter Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah bolstered the Pakistani squad to avenge their group match defeat from archrival India.

Chasing a big target of 182 runs for victory, the Men in Green crossed the winning line with a ball to spare and five wickets in hand. This was the first defeat for the Rohit-led squad in Asia Cup across the last three editions.

Nawaz played career best 42 including six boundaries and two long shots. Rizwan scored an unbeaten 71.

After Rizwan's departure, Team Green suffered pressure while chasing big target from powerful opponent, but Asif's heroics scored led Pakistan to victory.

The nail-bitting game ended with Iftikhar Ahmed scoring last two scores after Asif was outclassed by Arshdeep Singh in the last over. Iftikhar however managed to play ball handsomely straight down the ground to take easy two runs for a convincing victory.

For Men in Blue, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep, Ravi Bishnoi, and Yuzvendra Chahal got single scalp.

Earlier, Pakistani vice captain Shadab Khan and Nawaz did their job followed by fighting fifty by Virat Kohli as India posted 181-7 against Pakistan.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma started fiercely while smashing Pakistani bowlers all around the park. The duo smashes scores and helped their side score half-ton in the first five overs.

Kohli then took responsibility and held his ground while the rest of the batters failed to score.

India despite getting thrashed scored the highest-ever 62 runs in powerplay against Pakistan in T20Is.

Earlier, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in super 4 stage of the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan made one change, Mohammad Hasnain has replaced injured Shahnawaz Dahani.

Whereas, India made three changes. Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi and Rishabh Pant will play against Pakistan. Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan and Dinesh Karthik left out.

Earlier in the tournament, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets. However, Pakistan bounced back with a massive, 155 runs, win against Hong Kong. On the other hand, India won both their matches and topped the group.

Pakistan have been hit with an injury to another fast bowler, with Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Sunday's game with a "suspected side strain". Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain will take his place.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi