Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 September 2022

08:18 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 September 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs139,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 119,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,908 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,241.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Karachi PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Islamabad PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Peshawar PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Quetta PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Sialkot PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Attock PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Gujranwala PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Jehlum PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Multan PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Bahawalpur PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Gujrat PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Nawabshah PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Chakwal PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Hyderabad PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Nowshehra PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Sargodha PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Faisalabad PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475
Mirpur PKR 139,900 PKR 1,475

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 September ...
10:12 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 September ...
08:21 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September ...
08:24 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 September ...
08:24 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 August 2022
08:13 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 August 2022
08:11 AM | 30 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video
08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr