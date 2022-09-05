Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 05, 2022
08:55 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 05, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|221
|223
|Euro
|EUR
|218
|220
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|252
|256
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|60
|61
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|58.25
|58.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|148.4
|149.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|582.58
|587.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.4
|167.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.72
|31.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.29
|29.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.91
|28.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.75
|2.83
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.6
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|709.84
|714.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.93
|49.38
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|132.83
|134.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.78
|22.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|569.26
|573.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.18
|60.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|156.18
|157.48
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.27
|20.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|222.64
|224.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.09
|6.19
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- ‘Offensive’ TikTok video filmed in Faisal Mosque sparks anger on ...10:54 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Ten killed, several injured in Canada stabbing spree09:59 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Muhammad Rizwan hospitalised, to undergo MRI scan today09:41 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- PCB shares video of Team Green’s ‘raw emotions, reactions’ ...09:16 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:55 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video
08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Hira Mani and Raafay Israr tease fans with upcoming song10:23 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Azekah Daniels walks off talk show in tears06:00 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat laments Bollywood’s silence on Pakistan flood ...04:15 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022