Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and India’s Yadav in close tussle for top spot in T20I rankings

DUBAI – Mohammad Rizwan and India’s Suryakumar Yadav have joined the race for top spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings set to be released on Wednesday as a string of low scores by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in ongoing Asia Cup 2022 put his reign in danger.

Babar has continued to hold onto the top spot despite pressure from teammate Rizwan and India's Yadav until last week.

But his unimpressive performance, and half-centuries from Rizwan and Suryakumar in the past week could see a shuffle at the top of the rankings this week.

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches. The Pakistan opener hit fifties against Hong Kong and India, and also made 43 in the first game against India in the tournament.

Yadav, on the other hand, slammed a sensational 26-ball 68* against Hong Kong. Babar hasn't had a great run in the tournament with scores of 10, 9 and 14 in the three matches so far, ICC said in its blog.

Currently, Babar sits on top of the batting rankings with 810 rating points. Rizwan with 796 points and Yadav with 792 points follow close on his heels.