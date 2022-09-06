Pakistan’s Ariba Faisal, Ali Shan to volunteer in FIFA World Cup in Qatar

LAHORE – Nineteen-year-old Ariba Faisal of Pakistan is among the 20,000 volunteers, who will serve to make the FIFA World Cup in Qatar a success, whose training has officially started.

A large number of Pakistani volunteers, including 19-year-old Ariba Faisal are included in the volunteers, selected for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Most of the Pakistanis living in Qatar as well as volunteers from Pakistan have registered themselves with FIFA. Pakistanis, who have been selected out of 500,000, are now waiting to accept the role.

Rana Kashif, an active FIFA volunteer in this regard, said that the Road to Qatar Supreme Committee of Legacy officially added Pakistani Ariba Faisal and Ali Shan as brand members and in the ceremony held last night, CEO of FIFA Qatar invited them, which is a great honor for Pakistan.

Last year, Pakistanis made a name for themselves by performing duties in the Arab Cup, now Pakistani volunteers will be in action in the FIFA World Cup. All the credit goes to the pioneer volunteers of Qatar, who inspired the Pakistanis to play their part in the FIFA World Cup and bring glory to the country.

“We have created a Facebook group called Pakistani Volunteers in Qatar. Among the pioneer volunteers of this group are Fahad Ismail, Qaiser Anwar, Kamran Khan Tar Kaye, Ali Raza, Ali Shan, Naveed Tahir Khaili, Raheel Habib, Ijaz, Faisal Humayun, Ahmed, Abdul Basit, Shizar, Zeeshan, Dal Zak, Rana Anwar, Ali Jawad Nasir, Hasan Ali, Amir Abbasi, Khalid Khanan, Atiq Al Rasheed, Idris Ismail, Ali Khan, Abdullah, Ghulam, Abdul Halim Afridi, Amjad Akbar and others are very active, said Rana Kashif.

“All of us have individually convinced people that this is a golden opportunity for us to be a part of the world's most popular game. The FIFA World Cup will feature sixty-four matches between 32 teams that will be played in eight stadiums. Thirty different roles will be given to the volunteers who will be part of the event. Total 500,000 people from across the world have registered in it.”

Rana Kashif appealed that those, who are living in Pakistan and have been sent the volunteer roll by FIFA, should accept it as soon as possible. “Otherwise people from other countries will take this place. It should be remembered that the FIFA World Cup is being played by Pakistani football, so on the other hand, the responsibility of security will also be taken care of by the Pakistan Army.”