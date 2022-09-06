PEACE Submarine Cable connects Pakistan with France for digital transformation
PEACE Submarine Cable connects Pakistan with France for digital transformation
ISLAMABAD – The construction of a submarine cable infrastructure has been completed by Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) Cable International Network that will provide flexible, and carrier-neutral internet services.

In a press release on Tuesday, Pakistan’s telecom authority said the connectivity from Pakistan to France is now fully completed and ready for service.

It said officials of PEACE Cable held an online and in-person meeting with Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), at PTA Headquarters.

The delegation expressed its interest in investment opportunities in South Asian country and discussed plans for the development of innovative digital and technology solutions to accelerate progress toward Digitally Connected Pakistan.

The connection will power Pakistan with ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency, and redundant connectivity.

The main trunk of the submarine cable lands in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt, and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, Cyprus, etc.

