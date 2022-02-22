Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as submarine cable develops fault

ISLAMABAD – Internet users faced disruptions across the country on Tuesday as a submarine cable developed a fault around 400 km off the coast of Pakistan, the telecom authority said.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said the fault occurred in the TransWorld 1 (TW1) cable that connects Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman while officials were monitoring the situation and would continue to update on it.

The statement also mentioned that a cut was reported in TransWorld (TW1) submarine cable system around 6 PM on Monday that caused an outage of international bandwidth and may result in degradation of internet services for users of TransWorld bandwidth.

Meanwhile, the consortium is arranging Adhoc bandwidth to minimize the impact while efforts are going on to ascertain the exact location of the fault and expected restoration time.

Pakistanis face slow internet speed as undersea ... 10:24 AM | 12 Oct, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Internet users in the South Asian country are facing slow internet speed as services are impacted ...

Users in the South Asian country faced this situation multiple times as one the international submarine cables developed a fault near Abu Talat, Egypt last year in October.