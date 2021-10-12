Pakistanis face slow internet speed as undersea cable develops fault
ISLAMABAD – Internet users in the South Asian country are facing slow internet speed as services are impacted amid a technical fault in the Asia-Europe double AE1 cable.
Reports quoting sources said a major flaw in 25,000-kilometres-long major sea cable had occurred near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, which has disrupted the internet speed in Pakistan.
Experts said the disruption is likely to stay for some time as it may take several days to repair the faulty cable however authorities are working to transfer the internet data traffic to other lower-capacity cables.
Meanwhile, the national internet provider is working with the International Submarine Consortium to fully restore Internet services across the country.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored. Thank you for your patience,” it said.
#Zong trends on Twitter as services remain ... 01:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mobile data network operator Zong is trending on Twitter today as many of the consumers ...
Most of the internet outages have occurred in the country due to faults in undersea cables.
