Zong trends on Twitter as services remain disrupted amid free data usage

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mobile data network operator Zong is trending on Twitter today as many of the consumers claim to use the internet and calls without balance.

The unusual activities on the private mobile data network have been occurred due to network disruption throughout the day. It all started with slow browsing and users unable to make calls while some faced signal issues.

Some face blackout while others claim using services without a recharge. Here are some of the reactions to the current trend:

When Zong User using unlimited free MB's without any chargers#zong wale : pic.twitter.com/8PCaiLLs5B — (❛‿❛) (@MurtiSuspended) February 11, 2021

People after enjoying free calls & Internet on #zong, wanting them free for lifetime. Le Zong Headquarters: pic.twitter.com/MOqCzzxqgr — Danish Kaleem (@danesh_kaleem) February 10, 2021

Me to my network after knowing that #zong customers are getting free service: pic.twitter.com/T7Fg8iWpCk — ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????♥️ (@not_masoom) February 10, 2021