Web Desk
01:45 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
#Zong trends on Twitter as services remain disrupted amid free data usage
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mobile data network operator Zong is trending on Twitter today as many of the consumers claim to use the internet and calls without balance.

The unusual activities on the private mobile data network have been occurred due to network disruption throughout the day. It all started with slow browsing and users unable to make calls while some faced signal issues.

Some face blackout while others claim using services without a recharge. Here are some of the reactions to the current trend:

