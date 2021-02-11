Pakistan calls upon UNSC to initiate action against Indian-backed terror funding

NEW YORK – Pakistan has called upon UN Security Council Sanctions Committee to initiate action against Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said that the UN report vindicates Pakistan’s actions against all terrorist groups. Pakistan has always been a victim of terrorism, including that being directed, financed, and sponsored externally by India.

India’s statement in UNSC briefing today is a reflection of its deep frustration at its inability to distort @UN reports & failure of its propaganda & dis-information campaign against Pakistan: Ambassador Munir Akram @PakistanPR_UN 1/5@ForeignOfficePk — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY ???????????????? (@PakistanUN_NY) February 10, 2021

Munir added that Pakistan presents heartfelt gratitude to Under-Secretary-General United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov for expression of condolences during the UNSC briefing today to Pakistan and other member states which have suffered from terrorist attacks.

In another tweet of the series, he further added that Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of India’s support and financing of UN-listed Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the committee.

Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of India’s support & financing of UN-listed TTP&JuA to UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee.We call on the Committee to initiate immediate action against Indian agencies involved in sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan: Amb Munir Akram 3/5 — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY ???????????????? (@PakistanUN_NY) February 10, 2021

He urged the Security Council not to allow India to derail the ongoing Intra-Afghan peace talks.