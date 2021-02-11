Pakistan calls upon UNSC to initiate action against Indian-backed terror funding
NEW YORK – Pakistan has called upon UN Security Council Sanctions Committee to initiate action against Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.
In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said that the UN report vindicates Pakistan’s actions against all terrorist groups. Pakistan has always been a victim of terrorism, including that being directed, financed, and sponsored externally by India.
Munir added that Pakistan presents heartfelt gratitude to Under-Secretary-General United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov for expression of condolences during the UNSC briefing today to Pakistan and other member states which have suffered from terrorist attacks.
In another tweet of the series, he further added that Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of India’s support and financing of UN-listed Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the committee.
He urged the Security Council not to allow India to derail the ongoing Intra-Afghan peace talks.
