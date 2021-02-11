'New Beginnings' – Esra Bilgiç and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi share cryptic tweets ahead of PSL6

02:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
Pakistan has fallen head over heels for the Turkish star Esra Bilgiç. The Dirilis: Ertugrul star is drop-dead-gorgeous both on screen and off, with an enthralling Instagram feed worthy full of love from her Pakistani fans.

The centre of hot gossips in Pakistan is taking the internet by storm, as a possible 'Esra Bilgiç-Peshawar Zalmi' collaboration has the Zalmi fans excited over the prospect of having their absolute favourite 'Halima Sultan' as the brand ambassador.

Craze poured in on Twitter as Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi and Bilgiç dropped a cryptic tweet, sending social media into a frenzy:

Minutes after Afridi's tweet, Bilgic also tweeted, tagging the Peshawar Zalmi owner and the team's Twitter account.

Rumours are rife that Bilgiç will be representing Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Previously, the 28-year-old posted a picture of Peshawar, leaving the fans curious:

Esra has gained massive popularity in Pakistan, following her outstanding performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, after it started airing in the country.

